Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Takes Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 792,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 5.94% of Postal Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 58,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $246.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

