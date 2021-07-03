Helix Price Tops $0.0038 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $129,528.97 and approximately $21.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helix has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007516 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001613 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,306,424 coins and its circulating supply is 34,180,595 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

