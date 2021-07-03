Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 557,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,264. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

