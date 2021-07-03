Helmet.insure 24-Hour Volume Tops $651,489.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $651,489.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00138732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00169569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,395.65 or 0.99945712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,554,917 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

