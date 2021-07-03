Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Up 27.3% in June

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HEPA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 2,285,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,080. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

