Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

