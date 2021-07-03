HeroNode (HER) Hits Market Cap of $194,043.56

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HeroNode has a market cap of $194,043.56 and $65.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HeroNode has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.44 or 0.00726852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.66 or 0.07478148 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

