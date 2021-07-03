Highland Capital Management LP Has $39.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Highland Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999,000 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises 30.4% of Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $39,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vistra by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,526 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 17,341.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $53,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

VST traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. 4,047,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

