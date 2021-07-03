Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 384,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

HIL stock remained flat at $$2.57 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 532,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,104. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 2.03. Hill International has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%.

In other Hill International news, Director Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International in the first quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hill International by 28.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 637,531 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

