Hoge Finance Trading Up 24.4% Over Last Week (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $68.62 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.85 or 0.00738451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.26 or 0.07564821 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 407,370,799,573 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

