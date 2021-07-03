Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCG shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE HCG traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 142,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,220. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$19.01 and a twelve month high of C$38.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.25.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.6700004 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

