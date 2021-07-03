Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $56,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.90 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.80.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

