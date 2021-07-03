Hord Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $57,622.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hord has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00143515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00169566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,742.16 or 0.99854032 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,551,498 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars.

