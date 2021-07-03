Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

