Horizon Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $66,659.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $66,659.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00132655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00169767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,553.66 or 1.00037121 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

