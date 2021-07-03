Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $59,269.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00138240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00169622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,643.41 or 0.99822634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

