Howdoo (UDOO) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.71 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $371,559.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.99 or 0.00739833 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 465,071,153 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

