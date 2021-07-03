H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,857 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in H&R Block by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on HRB. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.