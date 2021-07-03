Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3,878.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Shares of HTHT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.24. 626,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,245. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

