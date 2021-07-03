Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Down 27.3% in June

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,417 shares of company stock valued at $314,434 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.48. 19,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

