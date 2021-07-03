Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $477.00.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $451.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

