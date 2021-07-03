HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,020,000. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,367,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,091,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,092,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,714,000.

HMCOU opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

