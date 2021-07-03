HUNT (HUNT) Trading Up 77% Over Last 7 Days

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. HUNT has a market capitalization of $31.23 million and $229,472.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 77% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.00742773 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

