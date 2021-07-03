Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,147,483 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Huntsman worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 282,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,467 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

NYSE HUN opened at $26.58 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

