Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading Up 9.3% This Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $34,800.36 or 1.00370082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $9.59 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00136748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00169589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,722.61 or 1.00145851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002949 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.