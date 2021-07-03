Hush Price Hits $0.24 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $2.50 million and $2,258.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00329601 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00139187 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00192162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars.

