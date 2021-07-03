HyperCash (HC) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.71 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $32.71 million and $3.17 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,819.01 or 1.00056717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00034387 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.09 or 0.01075008 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00417113 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00400641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005991 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004989 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

