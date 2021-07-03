HyperExchange (HX) Market Cap Reaches $368,910.83

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $368,910.83 and approximately $1,870.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00141187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00169392 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,602.24 or 0.99983536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002936 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

