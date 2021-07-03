Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 8% against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $937,845.16 and $6,459.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00053643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.94 or 0.00749661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.07 or 0.07724382 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

