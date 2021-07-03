HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,891.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $27,196.60 and $2,891.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.97 or 0.00753432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00080888 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

