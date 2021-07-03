i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Shares Up 4.5%

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) shares shot up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.09. 24,232 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 21,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAUCF. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

