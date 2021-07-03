IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 745,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

IAC stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.07. The company had a trading volume of 303,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,206. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.75.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAC shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,549,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

