IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,199 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IAC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.87.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.75. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

