Ï„Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $4.44 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $14,325.34 or 0.41437759 BTC on exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $252,632.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00133539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00170950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,605.98 or 1.00101903 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

