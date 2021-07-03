ICON Reaches One Day Volume of $24.15 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. ICON has a market cap of $513.00 million and $24.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002329 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 10% higher against the dollar.
ICON Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,879,481 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
