Idavoll Network Hits Market Cap of $9.10 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $254,060.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00137536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00169055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,484.71 or 0.99789217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,486,447 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

