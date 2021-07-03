Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.31. Identiv shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 140,012 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Identiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Identiv by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Identiv by 180.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Identiv by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

