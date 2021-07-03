IDEX Price Tops $0.0395 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. IDEX has a market cap of $22.90 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00053690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.00752722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00080826 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,310,723 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

