Idle Market Capitalization Reaches $10.67 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Idle has a total market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $134,432.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $4.68 or 0.00013485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00136657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00169592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,705.40 or 0.99903551 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,277,361 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

