iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post $800.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $805.57 million and the lowest is $791.00 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $487.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.40.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

