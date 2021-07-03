ImageCoin Trading Up 23.7% Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $282,578.60 and $92,530.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,258,711 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

