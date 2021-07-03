Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Independent Bank worth $41,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 101.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

