Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.61

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $4.64. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 192 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $905.77 million for the quarter.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

