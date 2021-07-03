InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 47,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in InflaRx by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in InflaRx by 247.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFRX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.99. 70,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,346. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFRX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InflaRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

