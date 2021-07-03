ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 11,098.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 556,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in ING Groep by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.