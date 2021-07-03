Injective Protocol (INJ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.56 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.75 or 0.00019530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $195.80 million and approximately $22.56 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,021,992 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

