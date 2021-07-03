Injective Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.60 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $197.12 million and approximately $18.60 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.81 or 0.00019724 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,947,357 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

