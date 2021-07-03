INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Head-To-Head Analysis

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get INmune Bio alerts:

This table compares INmune Bio and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -35.31% -33.84% Athira Pharma N/A N/A N/A

8.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and Athira Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $10,000.00 26,485.82 -$12.10 million ($1.01) -17.56 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$19.95 million ($1.67) -6.31

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athira Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for INmune Bio and Athira Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

INmune Bio currently has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.50%. Athira Pharma has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 303.23%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Athira Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Quellor for cytokine release syndrome and complications of COVID-19. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019/ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions; and ATH-1018 for peripheral nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.