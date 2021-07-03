Innova Price Hits $0.0470 on Top Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Innova has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $324,314.99 and $12.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000927 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

