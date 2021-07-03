Innovation Blockchain Payment Price Hits $0.0417 on Exchanges (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $148,555.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00053903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.29 or 0.00751742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00080818 BTC.

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,906,504 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

